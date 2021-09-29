Payments provider Network International completes DPO acquisition

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Payments provider Network International (NI) on Wednesday said it had completed the acquisition of rival DPO, adding a network of over 60,000 merchants across 21 countries in Africa.

NI expected the takeover, worth a total consideration of $291.3 million, to close in the fourth quarter last year but later revised the date to the third quarter of this year.

The delay was partly due to scrutiny of links between DPO unit AconaOnline (AO) and collapsed payment processor Wirecard.

NI bought AO from former Wirecard executive Dietmar Knoechelmann in 2013. Dubai-based NI has said that Knoechelmann was a director of AO before DPO purchased it.

Investors concern over the proposed deal and a wider COVID-19 selloff wiped out half of NI’s market value last year.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.