Middle East

Pentagon chief, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security, Yemen war -Pentagon

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during the National Memorial Day observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and emphasized U.S. commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, the Pentagon said.

Austin and Prince Mohammed discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and "ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia's defenses," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Middle East

