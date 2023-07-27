People wounded in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital - state media

DAMASCUS, July 27 (Reuters) - A bomb planted in a taxi exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, wounding an unspecified number of people, Syrian state media reported.

Earlier this week, two people were wounded in a separate blast outside the shrine, where pilgrims have been flocking to mark a mourning period for Shi'ite Muslims.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Maya Gebeily in Beirut; Editing by Hugh Lawson

