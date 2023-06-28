Person with firearm stopped near American Consulate in Jeddah, resulting in exchange of fire and two deaths

JEDDAH, June 28 (Reuters) - A person with a firearm was stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah, resulting in an exchange of fire with the security authorities, leading to his death, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

A Nepalese worker in the consulate's private security guards was injured and subsequently died, with ongoing security investigations aimed at determining the circumstances of the incident.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Tala Ramadan















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.