Petrofac sentencing in bribery case postponed to Oct. 4

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The sentencing in a London court of British oil services group Petrofac (PFC.L) over charges that it failed to prevent bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE has been postponed to Monday, a court spokesperson said in an email.

Petrofac had said it would plead guilty to seven charges by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) after a four-year investigation relating to projects awarded in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia between 2012 and 2015. read more

