Petrofac shares jump as UAE-backed oil firm lifts suspension
March 16 (Reuters) - Petrofac (PFC.L) said on Wednesday UAE's state-backed oil firm, ADNOC, has lifted a suspension on the British oilfield services provider that barred it from competing for new contracts in the Gulf country, sending its shares soaring 12%.
The company said it is now allowed to participate in ADNOC's new tenders with immediate effect.
Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
