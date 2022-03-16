Skip to main content
Petrofac shares jump as UAE-backed oil firm lifts suspension

March 16 (Reuters) - Petrofac (PFC.L) said on Wednesday UAE's state-backed oil firm, ADNOC, has lifted a suspension on the British oilfield services provider that barred it from competing for new contracts in the Gulf country, sending its shares soaring 12%.

The company said it is now allowed to participate in ADNOC's new tenders with immediate effect.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

