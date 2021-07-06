Physical markets await Saudi prices after OPEC+ cancels meeting

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Crude oil buyers in Asia were awaiting Saudi Arabia's official selling prices (OSPs) to assess the market's direction after the unexpected cancellation of an OPEC+ meeting, three refining sources in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil prices rallied to above $77 a barrel, the highest since 2018, on Monday, after ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them. read more

However, refiners say Asia's physical crude market remains adequately supplied for now even as global fuel demand gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Asia is the top oil consuming region, accounting for roughly 37% of world use.

"Over the recent months, we refiners are still able to find cargoes to meet demand as there isn't a shortage of supply," said a source with a Chinese refiner.

"The market is seemingly tight because global demand has recovered from COVID, but for refiners, margins are still flat and not too much money is to be made."

The talks were cancelled following a clash between top producer Saudi Arabia, which wants to maintain output curbs, and the United Arab Emirates, which has pushed for increased output. read more

No date has been set for the next OPEC+ meeting, which has left some sources speculating there would be no oil output increase in August while others expect the group to convene a new meeting within days in order to secure an agreement.

Regardless, the near-term impact on Asia's physical market would only be marginal even if OPEC+ had agreed to increase volume, because the proposed output rise appeared to be only 400,000 barrels a day, said a second source with a Japanese refiner.

"There is also a chance that (UAE) could secretly increase production ...because it insisted on a rise in its baseline production," said a third source with a North Asia refinery.

"Saudi could turn a blind eye to it, because the impact of extra ADNOC volume would be limited for the entire OPEC+ pact."

End users are now closely monitoring the release of OSPs from Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) for clearer signals on the direction of the physical market.

Saudi crude OSPs, which are typically released around the fifth day of each month, have been delayed due to the breakdown of OPEC+ talks, the sources said.

Saudi OSPS set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affect more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

"The fact that Saudi OSPs still have not been released means that Saudi is still making efforts for talks with ADNOC. The Saudis normally wait till the market becomes clear before they announce the OSPs," said the source at a North Asia refinery.

Reporting By Shu Zhang; writing by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

