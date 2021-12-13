Middle East
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025, chief says
RIYADH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to invest up to 1 trillion riyals ($266.57 billion) in the domestic economy by 2025, Yasir al-Rumayyan, the sovereign wealth fund's governor said on Monday.
He was speaking at a forum in Riyadh following Saudi Arabia's announcement of its 2022 budget. read more
($1 = 3.7513 riyals)
Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens
