PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025, chief says

Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to invest up to 1 trillion riyals ($266.57 billion) in the domestic economy by 2025, Yasir al-Rumayyan, the sovereign wealth fund's governor said on Monday.

He was speaking at a forum in Riyadh following Saudi Arabia's announcement of its 2022 budget. read more

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens

