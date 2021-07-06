Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

PM Bennett seeks to energise Israeli economy by slashing regulations

2 minute read
1/2

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a news conference on economy in Jerusalem, July 6, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, pledged on Tuesday to slash regulations to cut the cost of living and help Israel's small and medium-size businesses flourish as well as its globally successful hi-tech sector.

"We want to 'hi-tech-icise' the rest of the economy," he told a news conference. "We're going to turn ourselves into a paradise for small and medium businesses ... to make it easy and compelling to open a business and succeed."

Bennett, who took office last month, took a swipe at his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Israel had endured 12 years of talk and "minimal execution".

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said there were 209 regulators in Israel, and that they acted mainly in their own interests instead of aiming to improving productivity, competition and growth.

He pointed to a 2018 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development which said that reducing the level of regulation to the OECD average would increase Israel's per-capita GDP by 3.75% in five years, and 5.75% - 75 billion shekels ($23 billion) - over a decade.

A report by the prime minister's office and finance and justice ministries says Israel's per capita GDP and productivity have lagged Western peers for a decade due to over-regulation.

Under a framework law, the government plans to establish a single authority to oversee regulatory processes, and to factor speed of processing, competitiveness and pricing into corporate regulations.

($1 = 3.2630 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:50 AM UTCLebanon is 'days away' from social explosion, PM Diab warns

Lebanon is a few days away from a social explosion, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Tuesday, calling on the international community to save a country in deep economic crisis.

Middle EastIsrael's new government fails to renew disputed citizenship law
Middle EastIran says minor damage from June nuclear site sabotage, blames Israel
Middle EastAsian oil buyers fret over margin impact of cancelled OPEC+ meeting
Middle EastQatar foreign minister arrives in Beirut - Al Jazeera

Qatar's foreign minister arrived in Beirut, Qatari-based Al Jazeera news channel said on Tuesday.