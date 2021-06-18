Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Polls close in Iran election, voting extended in some stations -state TV

An Iranian woman casts her vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Voting in Iran's presidential election has ended, Iran's state TV reported on Friday, adding that in some polling stations the voting had been extended for two hours to allow late-comers to cast ballots.

"Polling stations are obliged to accept ballots as long as there are people at polling stations," the Interior Ministry said in a statement, according to state TV.

