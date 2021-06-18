Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Polls open in Iran election, Khamenei calls for high turnout

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS//File Photo

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in the country's presidential election on Friday, in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment.

"Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," said Khamenei after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

