Polls open in Lebanese parliamentary election

Electoral workers wait to enter a polling station before it opens for the parliamentary election, in Beirut, Lebanon May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, May 15 (Reuters) - Polls opened on Sunday in Lebanon's first parliamentary election since the country's economic collapse.

Voting was due to begin from 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) across 15 electoral districts, with candidates vying for 128 seats divided among 11 religious groups according to a sectarian power-sharing system.

The last vote in 2018 saw the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah and its allies win 71 of the 128 seats.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by William Mallard

