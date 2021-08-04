Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Pope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, speaking at his first general audience since he underwent intestinal surgery a month ago and on the first anniversary of a massive blast in Beirut, said he had a "great" desire to visit Lebanon.

The 84-year-old Francis, who looked fit and improvised parts of his address, also wished success for French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors' conference and send yet another warning to its squabbling political class. L8N2PA5JL

Francis said many in the country, which is facing a grave economic crisis, had lost the will to live. Donors should help Lebanon "on a path of resurrection", he said.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams

