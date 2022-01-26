President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the nation from the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 14, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that his nation welcomes last week's Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.

Aoun added on Twitter that the answers to the initiative will be conveyed by Lebanon's foreign minister to the Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

