Middle East1 minute read
President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative
BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that his nation welcomes last week's Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.
Aoun added on Twitter that the answers to the initiative will be conveyed by Lebanon's foreign minister to the Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.