Pro-government marches show Iran's power -President Raisi

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Friday's pro-government demonstrations in Iran show the power of the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi said, after days of unrest over the death of a woman detained by the country's morality police.

"The people's presence (in the marches) today, is the power and the honour of the Islamic Republic," Raisi said on live television after returning from New York where he attended the United Nations General Assembly.

State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter the anti-government unrest, with marchers calling for the execution of protesters. read more

