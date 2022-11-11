Protest takes place during U.S. President Biden's COP27 speech

[1/2] Climate activists protest as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said.

Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by William James, editing by Aidan Lewis











