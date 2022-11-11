Protest takes place during U.S. President Biden's COP27 speech
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said.
Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by William James, editing by Aidan Lewis
