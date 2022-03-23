Putin discusses Ukraine with Israeli prime minister Bennett-Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with government members via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 23, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Bennett "shared his assessment of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and expressed several ideas in relation to the ongoing negotiations," the statement said.

Reporting by Reuters

