Putin and Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues - Kremlin
MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
The presidents emphasised the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.
