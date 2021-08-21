Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Putin and Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

The presidents emphasised the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Clarke

