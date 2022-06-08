1 minute read
Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, and discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts and reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The Kremlin said the two sides expressed a desire to further strengthen Russian-Iranian relations.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.