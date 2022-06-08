Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Tehran, Iran May 12, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

June 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, and discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts and reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Kremlin said the two sides expressed a desire to further strengthen Russian-Iranian relations.

