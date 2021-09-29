Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar adds new people and an entity to its national sanctions list - QNA

1 minute read

Part of the flag of Qatar is seen in this picture illustration June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

CAIRO - Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar added a group that it described as a "terrorist entity"

and seven people to its national sanctions list, the state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

The decision taken by the attorney general comes in line with the cooperation with the united states, QNA added.

The report did not add further details on the added entity or people.

The United States and Qatar took coordinated action on Wednesday targeting a Hezbollah financial network in the Arabian Peninsula, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement earlier on Wednesday. (L1N2QV1KQ)

Reporting by Alaa Swilam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

