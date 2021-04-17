Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastQatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup -foreign minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, is pictured at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Qatar's foreign affairs minister said on Saturday his country is ready to host the World Cup next year and has been in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

"Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also deputy prime minister.

The president of global soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said in February that World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year. read more

Al-Thani said he believed it would be the first carbon-neutral world event, QNA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 16, 2021 · 10:54 PM UTCBiden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Middle EastDubai expands vaccine eligibility in certain cases
Middle EastIran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site
Middle EastLet's shake narrative of bickering Middle East, say former foes
Middle EastQatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup -foreign minister