Qatar Airways CEO says goodwill needed to solve Airbus row

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is open to constructive discussion in its dispute with Airbus on damage to A350 aircraft but expects goodwill on both sides, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.

Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Sunday it is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve the contractual and safety dispute over damage to the exterior of the long-haul jets.

"I always have goodwill but the good will has to be from everybody, not only from me," airline CEO Akbar Al Baker told a conference, adding Airbus was using the dispute to display its market power in a calculated signal to other airlines.

An Airbus spokesperson responded: "The best solution is a negotiated one and this is what we are seeking".

