Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar Airways to resume flying UK and Irish citizens to London starting Friday

1 minute read
1/2

A Qatar Airways passenger plane comes in to land at London Heathrow airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Qatar Airways wrote in a tweet on Thursday that it would resume flying British and Irish nationals and UK residents to London from Qatar and across their network starting on Friday.

The Qatari flag carrier said "all arrivals will be subject to quarantine requirements".

Jon Wilks, the British ambassador to Qatar, wrote in a tweet that Qatar Airways will resume direct passenger flights to London's Heathrow Airport and Edinburgh Airport for British, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 9, 2021 · 11:07 AM UTCResigned to a nuclear deal revival, Gulf engages with foe Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, resigned to the revival of a nuclear pact with Iran they always opposed, are engaging with Tehran to contain tensions while lobbying for future talks to take their security concerns into account.

Middle East‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma
Middle EastIraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested on terror charges
Middle EastAs war destroys Yemen’s present, museums struggle to preserve its past
Middle EastOil hits two-year highs on rising demand expectations