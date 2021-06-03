Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar Airways says Airbus spat risks 'industrial repercusssions'

Qatar Airway's Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker speaks in a welcome speech at Qatar aviation conference, in Doha, Qatar February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

The head of Qatar Airways on Thursday urged the board of Airbus (AIR.PA) to intervene in a dispute between the two companies, telling Reuters that failure to find a solution would risk "industrial repercussions" for the European planemaker.

In an interview, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the ball was in Airbus' court to find a solution before the dispute escalated further. He declined to give specifics, but denied a Reuters report that it concerned A350 paintwork. read more

An Airbus spokesman said the planemaker regularly held talks with its customers and that these remained confidential.

