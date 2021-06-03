Qatar Airways says Airbus spat risks 'industrial repercusssions'

Qatar Airway's Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker speaks in a welcome speech at Qatar aviation conference, in Doha, Qatar February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

The head of Qatar Airways on Thursday urged the board of Airbus (AIR.PA) to intervene in a dispute between the two companies, telling Reuters that failure to find a solution would risk "industrial repercussions" for the European planemaker.

In an interview, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the ball was in Airbus' court to find a solution before the dispute escalated further. He declined to give specifics, but denied a Reuters report that it concerned A350 paintwork. read more

An Airbus spokesman said the planemaker regularly held talks with its customers and that these remained confidential.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.