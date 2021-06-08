Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Qatar Airways says halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem

1 minute read

The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018./File Photo

Qatar Airways told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus (AIR.PA) A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the problem was resolved.

The Gulf carrier has fallen out with the European planemaker, warning last week it faced "industrial repercussions" if it failed to resolve a dispute, but until now has given few details of the discussions. read more

An Airbus spokesperson said the company was always in talks with its customers but that such talks were confidential.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:37 AM UTCSouthwest Airlines orders 34 more 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Tuesday it had ordered 34 new Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX 7 aircraft to receive in 2022, as the U.S. airline prepares for a vaccine-driven recovery in travel demand.

Aerospace & DefenseAirbus delivered 50 jets in May, Lufthansa rejigs A350 orders
Aerospace & DefenseCathay Pacific given extension to draw down $1 bln govt loan
Aerospace & DefenseChina's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector
Aerospace & DefenseBitter week for families as evidence to be read in MH17 airliner trial