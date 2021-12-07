Middle East
Qatar approves $56.13 bln budget for 2022
1 minute read
CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Tuesday it expects to spend 204.3 billion riyals ($56.13 billion) in its 2022 budget and run a deficit of 8.3 billion riyals.
The Gulf Arab country sees revenues of 196 billion riyals next year, based on an average oil price of $55 per barrel, up from $40 in 2021, the state news agency said.
($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson
