Qatar approves $56.13 bln budget for 2022

A man sits inside the Islamic art museum of Doha as the city's skyline is seen in the background in Doha, Qatar, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Tuesday it expects to spend 204.3 billion riyals ($56.13 billion) in its 2022 budget and run a deficit of 8.3 billion riyals.

The Gulf Arab country sees revenues of 196 billion riyals next year, based on an average oil price of $55 per barrel, up from $40 in 2021, the state news agency said.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.