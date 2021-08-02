Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Qatar calls for resorting to int'l law after tanker attack off Oman

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Qatar condemned on Monday an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Friday and called for resorting to the international law to ensure that such attacks would not be repeated in the future, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Qatar totally rejects "actions that would disrupt the safety and security of international maritime transport and impede the movement of ships and tankers."

The United States, Israel and Britain blamed Iran for the attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Tehran has denied any involvement in the suspected drone attack on Thursday that killed two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian. read more

