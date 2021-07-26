Qatar calls on Tunisian sides to avoid escalation, start dialogue

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Qatar on Monday called on all parties in Tunisia's political crisis to avoid escalation and move towards dialogue, the state-run Qatar News Agency said, after Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday.

"Qatar hopes that Tunisian parties will adopt the path of dialogue to overcome the crisis," QNA cited a foreign ministry statement as saying.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied ousted the government on Sunday in a move labelled as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.