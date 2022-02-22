Qatar can divert up to 15% of its gas exports

Qatar Petroleum CEO and Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks during a news conference in Doha, Qatar June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qatar can divert 10% to 15% of its gas exports to customers different from those who had initially contracted the sale, Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

Some of the gas volumes already committed to the United Kingdom can be diverted, he said, addressing a news conference in Doha at the end of a gas exporting countries' summit.

The majority of the gas volumes exported by Qatar are already tied up with long-term contracts, he said.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.