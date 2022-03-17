Qatar central bank to reduce amount allocated for zero rate repurchase window

Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Thursday that it will reduce the amount allocated for the zero rate repurchase window to 25 billion Qatari riyals starting April 1.

It also raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% after taking into account the evolving domestic and international macroeconomic developments, the banking watchdog said on Thursday. read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler

