Qatar denounces recent comments by Lebanon's information minister - statement

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi arrives to meet with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai in Bkerke, Lebanon October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Qatar on Saturday denounced recent comments by Lebanese information minister George Kordahi that stirred a growing diplomatic rift with Gulf Arab countries, a statement from the media office of the Qatari foreign ministry said.

Qatar also called on the Lebanese government to take urgent measures to rebuild bridges between "brotherly nations", dismissing Kordahi's comments as "irresponsible".

Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen in a TV show that was aired recently. He says his comments were made before he became a minister.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Giles Elgood

