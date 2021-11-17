Qatar, Egypt agree to supply fuel and basic building materials to Gaza strip - statement

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qatar and Egypt have signed agreements to supply fuel and basic building materials to the Gaza Strip, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the Qatari minister of state for foreign affairs in Oslo on Wednesday, it added.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Omar Fahmy, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.