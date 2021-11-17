Qatar emir appoints state auditor as central bank governor

Cars drive past the building of Qatar Central Bank in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday appointed Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as central bank governor, according to a statement posted the website of the emiri court.

Sheikh Bandar, who previously served as president of the state audit bureau of energy-rich country, takes over from Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani who had run the central bank since 2006.

Abdulaziz bin Mohamed al-Emadi was appointed as new head of the audit bureau, according to the emiri court.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

