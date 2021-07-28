Qatar emir appeals to all parties in Tunisia political crisis to pursue dialogue

Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, gives a speech to the Shura Council in Doha, Qatar, November 3, 2020. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO -July 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appealed to all parties in the current political crisis in Tunisia to adopt a path of dialogue in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir's office said.

The emir also stressed "the importance of fixing foundations of the state of institutions and establishing the rule of law in Tunisia."

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday, a move condemned as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have said they support measures that would help achieve stability in the north African country.

