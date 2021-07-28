Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar emir appeals to all parties in Tunisia political crisis to pursue dialogue

1 minute read

Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, gives a speech to the Shura Council in Doha, Qatar, November 3, 2020. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO -July 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appealed to all parties in the current political crisis in Tunisia to adopt a path of dialogue in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir's office said.

The emir also stressed "the importance of fixing foundations of the state of institutions and establishing the rule of law in Tunisia."

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday, a move condemned as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have said they support measures that would help achieve stability in the north African country.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:38 AM UTCIran's Khamenei blames "cowardly" U.S. for pause in nuclear talks

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

Middle EastA source of strength and hope, baby George turns one with Beirut blast
Middle EastLebanon's Mikati hopes to form government soon
Middle EastTurkey seeks up to 15 years in jail for licence holder of coup-related app
Middle EastQatar emir appeals to all parties in Tunisia political crisis to pursue dialogue