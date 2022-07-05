Qatar Emir meets with Shell CEO in Doha - Emiri Diwan

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

DOHA, July 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with the chief executive of Shell Ben Van Beurden in Doha on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected announcement by QatarEnergy later on Tuesday on its Northfield expansion partners.

Reporting by Andrew Mills, Writing by Maha El Dahan Editing by Louise Heavens

