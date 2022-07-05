1 minute read
Qatar Emir meets with Shell CEO in Doha - Emiri Diwan
DOHA, July 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with the chief executive of Shell Ben Van Beurden in Doha on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.
The meeting comes ahead of an expected announcement by QatarEnergy later on Tuesday on its Northfield expansion partners.
Reporting by Andrew Mills, Writing by Maha El Dahan
