Qatar Emir talks energy with German minister - Emiri court
DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Sunday and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, the Emiri court said in a statement on Sunday.
Germany is exploring ways to diversify its sources of liquefied natural gas in a bid to make the country less dependent on Russia.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by David Clarke
