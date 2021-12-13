Skip to main content
Qatar Energy acquires 17% stake in Shell-operated concessions in Egypt

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL) will acquire a 17% stake in two Shell-operated concessions (Block 3 and Block 4) in Egypt's Red Sea region, Shell Egypt said on Monday.

Shell (RDSa.L) will remain the main operator of the concessions, Shell Egypt's statement added.

