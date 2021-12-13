Qatar Energy acquires 17% stake in Shell-operated concessions in Egypt

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL) will acquire a 17% stake in two Shell-operated concessions (Block 3 and Block 4) in Egypt's Red Sea region, Shell Egypt said on Monday.

Shell (RDSa.L) will remain the main operator of the concessions, Shell Egypt's statement added.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

