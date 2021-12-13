Middle East
Qatar Energy acquires 17% stake in Shell-operated concessions in Egypt
1 minute read
DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy (QATPE.UL) will acquire a 17% stake in two Shell-operated concessions (Block 3 and Block 4) in Egypt's Red Sea region, Shell Egypt said on Monday.
Shell (RDSa.L) will remain the main operator of the concessions, Shell Egypt's statement added.
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.