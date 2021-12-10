Middle East
Qatar energy and ExxonMobil sign Cyprus energy exploration deal
Cairo, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of Qatar Energy and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) has signed an agreement with Cyprus for energy exploration and production sharing in Block 5 in the southeast of the island, Qatari News Agency said on Friday.
Under the agreement, Qatar Energy will own a 40% stake in Block 5 while ExxonMobil will own 60% and be the operator in the area, the agency added.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by David Goodman
