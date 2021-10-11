Middle East
Qatar energy minister Kaabi unhappy with high gas prices
DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar is not happy about a spike in gas prices, the top liquefied natural gas supplier's minister of state for energy said on Monday.
"I am unhappy about gas prices being high. They are negative for the customer, and customers being satisfied is the most important thing for me," Saad al-Kaabi told reporters in Doha.
Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous
