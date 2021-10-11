Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar energy minister Kaabi unhappy with high gas prices

1 minute read

Qatar Petroleum CEO and Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks during a news conference in Doha, Qatar June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar is not happy about a spike in gas prices, the top liquefied natural gas supplier's minister of state for energy said on Monday.

"I am unhappy about gas prices being high. They are negative for the customer, and customers being satisfied is the most important thing for me," Saad al-Kaabi told reporters in Doha.

