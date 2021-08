Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is pictured at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday said that recognising the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan was not a priority but that cooperating with the Islamist movement could be positive.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a press conference in Doha, the Qatar capital.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell

