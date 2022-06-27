1 minute read
Qatar to host indirect talks between Iran and U.S. on reviving 2015 nuclear deal
DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a media adviser to the Iranian nuclear team was quoted on Monday as saying.
"Iran chose Qatar to host because it is our friend," Mohammad Marandi told the semi-official ISNA news agency.
