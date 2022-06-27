Qatar to host indirect talks between Iran and U.S. on reviving 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a media adviser to the Iranian nuclear team was quoted on Monday as saying.

"Iran chose Qatar to host because it is our friend," Mohammad Marandi told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

