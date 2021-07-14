Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore

1 minute read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has established a wholly-owned advisory subsidiary in Singapore to source investment opportunities in Asia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Qatar Investment Authority Advisory (Singapore) Pte Ltd is headed by a senior QIA executive, Abdulla al-Kuwari, according to his LinkedIn profile, which showed he assumed the role in May this year.

Kuwari oversaw the Africa and Asia Pacific region as a director before taking this new role, his profile showed.

The $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, which owns stakes in the London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L) and Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC), has been diversifying its investments from core European and U.S. markets towards Asia.

QIA recently invested along with other investors in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart's $3.6 billion funding round.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:29 PM UTCIn first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel, hails trade ties

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Israel, as its envoy hailed the trade and investment opportunities that closer ties would bring at a flag-raising ceremony also attended by Israel's president.

Middle EastIran insists it can enrich uranium to 90% purity - weapons grade - if needed
Middle EastLured by cheap lira, curb-free travel, Arab tourists turn to Turkey
Middle EastLebanon's Hariri presents cabinet proposal to President Aoun
Middle EastUAE says agreement with OPEC+ on oil supply deal not yet reached