Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar Petroleum posts first-quarter profit rises 36% to almost $5 bln

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum, one of the world's top natural gas suppliers, posted a profit of 18.1 billion riyals ($4.90 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, up from 13.3 billion riyals a year prior, a bonds prospectus reviewed by Reuters showed.

The 36% rise in profit was despite revenue falling slightly to 24.3 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2021 from 24.5 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditure by QP, its subsidiaries and joint ventures through 2025 is projected at 300 billion riyals, the prospectus said.

($1 = 3.6975 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:26 AM UTCSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

Middle EastIsrael seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
Middle EastDefence in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testify
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastDollar set for best month in 4-1/2 years, payrolls test looms