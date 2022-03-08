Qatar raises April crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Qatar is set to raise in April the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Tuesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in April at a premium of $3.9 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $4.75 per barrel, according to a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

The premiums in March versus the Dubai/Oman average were $2.20 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.65 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.