Passengers wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk at the duty free area for shopping as they wait for their flight at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the state news agency QNA said on Friday.

It said the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Alaa Sweilam; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.