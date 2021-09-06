Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

1 minute read

CAIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Qatar has reached an agreement on a grant for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings into the enclave, the state news agency QNA reported on Monday.

Qatar and Egypt both promised funds to help rebuild the Palestinian territory, which is run by the Islamist Hamas group although its borders are controlled by Israel and Egypt, after fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.

QNA did not say who Qatar had reached the agreement with.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:14 AM UTC

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident.

Middle East
Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts
Middle East
Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups
Middle East
UAE announces plans to boost economy, attract workers
Middle East
Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Qatar has reached an agreement on a grant for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings into the enclave, the state news agency QNA reported on Monday.