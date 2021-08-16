Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar says doing utmost to help safe passage of diplomats out of Afghanistan

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

AMMAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

"There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened," Al-Thani said.

Qatar, which has good ties with the Taliban, was also working to ensure there would be a complete ceasefire across the country and that stability prevailed, he added.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

