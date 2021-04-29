Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar says private health centres can resume offering services

Qatar will allow private health facilities to resume providing non-urgent services on Thursday after a nearly month-long suspension imposed after a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state, the state news agency said.

It cited a cabinet statement on Wednesday allowing health centres to resume services at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Qatar reported 690 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total to 204,289 with 445 deaths. Daily cases had risen to nearly 1,000 in mid-April compared with less than 300 in January and with a peak of some 2,300 last May.

The ministry of public health said on Wednesday that 42.2% of those eligible in the country of some 2.7 million people have now received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Qatar is providing the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

