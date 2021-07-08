Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

People walk at souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 12,2020. REUTERS/stringer

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting July 12, in line with new travel and return and based on the health ministry COVID-19 developments recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The health ministry said in a statement Thursday that the new entry policies include providing a COVID-19 PCR test and classifying countries into three categories that would determine the quarantine policies.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba

