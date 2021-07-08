Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

People walk at souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 12,2020. REUTERS/stringer

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting July 12, in line with new travel and return and based on the health ministry COVID-19 developments recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The health ministry said in a statement Thursday that the new entry policies include providing a COVID-19 PCR test and classifying countries into three categories that would determine the quarantine policies.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba

