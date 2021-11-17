Qatar sells January al-Shaheen crude at highest premiums in nearly 2 yrs -sources

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold three cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in January at the highest premiums in nearly two years on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The average premium for the cargoes sold via a tender was at $3.45 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said, up $1.11 from the previous month.

The producer also set the month's term price at a premium of $3.68 a barrel, the sources said, up $1.20 from the previous month.

Unipec, Idemitsu and Vitol likely bought the cargoes loading on Jan. 1-10, 11-20 and 21-30, the sources said.

These are the highest premiums seen for Qatar's al-Shaheen tenders since cargoes loading in February 2020, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

